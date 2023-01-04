CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 38,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.60.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $173.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.68. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $119.66 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

