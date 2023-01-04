Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

CBRL opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.15. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $139.90.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 103.38%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

