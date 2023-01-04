Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $156.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

BAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Credicorp stock opened at $138.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $113.21 and a 1-year high of $182.11. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.20.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.29. Credicorp had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 107.1% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 191.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 47.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

