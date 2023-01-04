CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on CRH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.
CRH opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84. CRH has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
