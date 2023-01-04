Critical Comparison: MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) and Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA)

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) and MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and MaxCyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A $5.14 million N/A N/A MaxCyte $33.89 million 15.44 -$19.08 million ($0.23) -22.26

Data Knights Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MaxCyte.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Knights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A MaxCyte 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Data Knights Acquisition and MaxCyte, as reported by MarketBeat.

MaxCyte has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.78%. Given MaxCyte’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MaxCyte is more favorable than Data Knights Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and MaxCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A N/A MaxCyte -56.29% -9.12% -8.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of MaxCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of MaxCyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Data Knights Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxCyte has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Data Knights Acquisition beats MaxCyte on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc., a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

