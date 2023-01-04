Critical Comparison: Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) versus Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF)

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Carbon Streaming and Perella Weinberg Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 0 3 1 3.25 Perella Weinberg Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67

Carbon Streaming presently has a consensus price target of $5.19, suggesting a potential upside of 166.03%. Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus price target of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 27.27%. Given Carbon Streaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 610.38 -$12.90 million $0.20 9.75 Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 1.04 -$9.42 million ($0.45) -21.24

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Perella Weinberg Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Perella Weinberg Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Perella Weinberg Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbon Streaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming N/A -17.58% -12.33% Perella Weinberg Partners 2.92% 35.55% 16.57%

Risk and Volatility

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -57.81, suggesting that its share price is 5,881% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.7% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats Carbon Streaming on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Streaming

(Get Rating)

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.