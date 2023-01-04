Critical Survey: CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) vs. Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) and CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tiziana Life Sciences and CTI BioPharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A -$23.42 million N/A N/A CTI BioPharma N/A N/A -$97.91 million ($1.09) -5.38

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

5.2% of Tiziana Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of CTI BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of CTI BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tiziana Life Sciences and CTI BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A CTI BioPharma N/A -5,105.50% -97.28%

Risk & Volatility

Tiziana Life Sciences has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTI BioPharma has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tiziana Life Sciences and CTI BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 CTI BioPharma 0 0 8 0 3.00

Tiziana Life Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 503.45%. CTI BioPharma has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.71%. Given Tiziana Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tiziana Life Sciences is more favorable than CTI BioPharma.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases. It also develops Milciclib (TZLS-201), a small molecule inhibitor of various cyclin-dependent kinases, tropomycin receptor kinases, and Src family kinases controlling cell growth and malignant progression of cancer; and anti-Interleukin 6 receptor (IL6R) mAb (TZLS-501), a fully human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of IL6-induced inflammation and to treat COVID-19 patients. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquatered in London, the United Kingdom.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. It has license and collaboration agreement with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; S*BIO Pte Ltd.; and Baxalta. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

