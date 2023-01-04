Crown Wealth Group LLC Has $856,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 198.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.9% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 582.4% during the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.
TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.23.
TSLA opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.96. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
