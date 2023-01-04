CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $47.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.22% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CUBE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.
CubeSmart Trading Down 2.3 %
CUBE opened at $39.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.52. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $55.29.
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
