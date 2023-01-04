Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Shares Up 25%

Shares of Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) shot up 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 105,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,366% from the average session volume of 7,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles.

