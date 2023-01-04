CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $92.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.68 and its 200-day moving average is $97.32.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 28.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.