D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Capital World Investors increased its position in D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369,033 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,147 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,629 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,206,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,921 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,990,000 after purchasing an additional 728,450 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

