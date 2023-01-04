Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $842,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $139.96 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

