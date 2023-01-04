DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) vs. PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Head to Head Survey

PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PropertyGuru and DATATRAK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PropertyGuru alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru -88.54% -18.80% -15.57% DATATRAK International -14.74% -95.39% -16.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PropertyGuru and DATATRAK International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru 0 1 3 0 2.75 DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

PropertyGuru presently has a consensus price target of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of 73.48%. Given PropertyGuru’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PropertyGuru is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

PropertyGuru has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.2% of PropertyGuru shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of PropertyGuru shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PropertyGuru and DATATRAK International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru $75.96 million 9.36 -$138.97 million N/A N/A DATATRAK International $6.38 million 0.17 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

DATATRAK International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PropertyGuru.

Summary

PropertyGuru beats DATATRAK International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PropertyGuru

(Get Rating)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

About DATATRAK International

(Get Rating)

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.