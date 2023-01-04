Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,821 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.10 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $438.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

