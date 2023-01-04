Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DPW. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($64.89) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($58.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.40 ($49.36) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($49.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €36.27 ($38.58) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €36.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €36.24. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($32.47) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($43.96).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

