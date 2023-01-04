Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,700 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,700 ($56.63) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.10% from the company’s current price.

DGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,160 ($38.07) target price on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) target price on Diageo in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($47.59) price target on Diageo in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($60.36) price target on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($54.22) price target on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,108.67 ($49.50).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,612.50 ($43.52) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. The company has a market cap of £82.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,580.36. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,110 ($49.52). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,687.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,716.59.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,622 ($43.64) per share, for a total transaction of £8,258.16 ($9,949.59). Insiders acquired a total of 678 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,176 in the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

