Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,700 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,700 ($56.63) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.10% from the company’s current price.
DGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,160 ($38.07) target price on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) target price on Diageo in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($47.59) price target on Diageo in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($60.36) price target on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($54.22) price target on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,108.67 ($49.50).
Diageo Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,612.50 ($43.52) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. The company has a market cap of £82.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,580.36. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,110 ($49.52). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,687.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,716.59.
Insider Activity
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Featured Articles
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.