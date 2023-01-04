Diamant Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.6% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,286,000 after acquiring an additional 265,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,793,000 after buying an additional 3,912,430 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,295,000 after buying an additional 421,779 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,883,000 after buying an additional 3,229,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.66 and its 200 day moving average is $171.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

