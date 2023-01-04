Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) & Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Head to Head Contrast

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Digital Media Solutions and Gravity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digital Media Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 242.59%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Gravity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

30.6% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Gravity shares are owned by institutional investors. 86.4% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravity has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Gravity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions -4.98% N/A -5.98% Gravity 13.08% 18.09% 13.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Gravity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions $427.93 million 0.21 $2.20 million ($0.53) -2.55 Gravity $361.55 million 0.81 $59.35 million $5.65 7.42

Gravity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digital Media Solutions. Digital Media Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gravity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gravity beats Digital Media Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements. It also provides managed services that help clients to access and control the advertising expenses; and marketing automation software as a service to clients. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics. The company also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3; and GRANDIA HD Collection for Nintendo Switch. In addition, it offers games for IPTV, including Pororo: The Little Penguin; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, the company provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 156 registered domain names. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

