Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.40.

Shares of DLR opened at $102.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.63. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $175.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 980.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

