Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target Cut to $345.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $352.00 to $345.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Dillard’s stock opened at $318.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.67. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.83. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $390.80.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $6.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 59.78% and a net margin of 13.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 41.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.58%.

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total transaction of $845,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $833,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 258.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth approximately $3,129,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth approximately $4,827,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

