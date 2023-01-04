Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 22,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 32,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark increased their price target on Direct Digital to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Direct Digital Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direct Digital

Direct Digital ( NASDAQ:DRCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 million. Direct Digital had a return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 0.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRCT. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Direct Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Direct Digital by 146.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Direct Digital by 335.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94,748 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direct Digital in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direct Digital in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 7.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direct Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.