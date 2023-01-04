Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Trading Down 0.3%

Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.54. Approximately 10,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 19,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Direxion Hydrogen ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Get Rating) by 712.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,064 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.33% of Direxion Hydrogen ETF worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

