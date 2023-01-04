Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Disc Medicine Trading Down 9.8 %

NASDAQ IRON opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Disc Medicine has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

