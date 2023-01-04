Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Disc Medicine Trading Down 9.8 %
NASDAQ IRON opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Disc Medicine has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $31.00.
Disc Medicine Company Profile
