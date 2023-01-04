Distell Group (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Trading Up 46.4%

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF – Get Rating) shares were up 46.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Distell Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96.

Distell Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Distell Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of wines, spirits, ciders, and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Scottish Leader, Black Bottle, Bunnahabhain, Tobermory, Deanston, Ledaig, Cruz Vodka, Kibao, Kingfisher, Caprice Wines, Hunter's Choice, Altar Wines, and Yatta Juice brand names.

See Also

