DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America started coverage on DLocal in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get DLocal alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DLocal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,756,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,621,000 after acquiring an additional 170,352 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 132.1% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,292,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,100 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DLocal by 53.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after buying an additional 1,415,016 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DLocal by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,943,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after buying an additional 527,960 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in DLocal by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,832,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,643,000 after buying an additional 1,013,327 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Price Performance

Shares of DLO stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. DLocal has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $111.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.65 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 29.97%. On average, analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.