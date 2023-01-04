DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Short Interest Update

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 70.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $117.86 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.37.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 65.92%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

