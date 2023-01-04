Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Piper Sandler

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DUOL. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.33.

Duolingo Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.06 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $96.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.15 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 14,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,035.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,736,757 shares in the company, valued at $258,060,438.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 14,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,035.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,736,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,060,438.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $1,203,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and sold 38,850 shares worth $3,136,524. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Duolingo by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,144 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Duolingo by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,069,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,314,000 after purchasing an additional 416,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duolingo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after purchasing an additional 468,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duolingo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,287,000 after purchasing an additional 56,708 shares during the period. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its position in Duolingo by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,422,000 after purchasing an additional 482,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

