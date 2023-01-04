Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.90.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.18. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $59.66.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 145.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 793.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

