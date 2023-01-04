e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ELF. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 87.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $4,601,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $15,988,290.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $15,988,290.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,459 shares of company stock worth $5,001,062. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,043 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 530,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 942,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,456,000 after purchasing an additional 389,163 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

