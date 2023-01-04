Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $69.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Edison International by 128.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 980.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 975.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

