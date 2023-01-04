Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Elastic from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.93.

Elastic Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ESTC opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.07. Elastic has a 12-month low of $48.63 and a 12-month high of $119.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,831,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,831,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,194 shares of company stock worth $994,473. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 10.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Elastic by 94.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 79.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 0.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 2.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

