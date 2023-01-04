Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) versus Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Head-To-Head Review

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) and Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Elastic and Q2, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic 1 3 11 0 2.67 Q2 1 3 6 0 2.50

Elastic presently has a consensus price target of $87.93, indicating a potential upside of 75.31%. Q2 has a consensus price target of $46.92, indicating a potential upside of 72.64%. Given Elastic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Elastic is more favorable than Q2.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Elastic has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q2 has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

78.4% of Elastic shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Elastic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Q2 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Elastic and Q2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic -24.46% -53.77% -13.79% Q2 -18.50% -9.53% -3.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elastic and Q2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic $862.37 million 5.56 -$203.85 million ($2.55) -19.67 Q2 $498.72 million 3.13 -$112.75 million ($1.78) -15.27

Q2 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elastic. Elastic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Q2, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The company's Elastic Stack product portfolio comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; Elastic Agent that offers integrated host protection and central management services; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, workplace search, logging, metrics, application performance management, and synthetic monitoring. The company's platform solutions provide new capabilities that helps users to combine the benefits of the Elastic Stack. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture. It also provides Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Patrol, an event-driven validation product; Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform; and Q2 CardSwap that allows account holders receiving newly issued cards to automatically change their payment information. In addition, the company offers Q2 Gro, a digital account opening, and digital sales and marketing platform; Q2 Biller Direct, a bill payment solution; ClickSWITCH allows financial institutions to direct deposits to the end user. Centrix Dispute Tracking System, an electronic transaction dispute management solution; Centrix Payments I.Q. System, an ACH file monitoring and risk reporting solution; Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System, a fraud prevention tool; and Q2 Caliper Software Development Kit. Futher, it provides Q2 Contextual PFM, which allows end users to add external accounts and view them together with internal accounts on digital banking home page; Q2 Goals that enables end users to establish and save towards specific savings goals; Q2 Cloud Lending, a digital lending and leasing platform; PrecisionLender platform, a cloud-based, data-driven sales enablement, pricing, and portfolio management solution; and Q2 BaaS, a portfolio of open API financial services. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

