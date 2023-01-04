Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Shares Down 1.9%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 80,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 109,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Else Nutrition from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Else Nutrition alerts:

Else Nutrition Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 million and a PE ratio of -2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 8.54.

About Else Nutrition

Else Nutrition ( OTCMKTS:BABYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Else Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 110.15% and a negative net margin of 342.93%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Else Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Else Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.