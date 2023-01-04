Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $178.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

