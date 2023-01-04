Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.53 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.6% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 620,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 15,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 59,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.17 and its 200 day moving average is $120.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

