Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 195.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 219.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 125.6% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 199.5% during the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its position in Tesla by 157.1% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.96. The firm has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.23.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.