Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ENFN. Bank of America cut Enfusion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Enfusion to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

Enfusion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

Insider Activity at Enfusion

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.52 million. Enfusion had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 213.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enfusion will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $12,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 10.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

