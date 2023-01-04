ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ENI from €14.10 ($15.00) to €15.80 ($16.81) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays started coverage on ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ENI from €18.50 ($19.68) to €19.00 ($20.21) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ENI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ENI has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of E opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. ENI has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. ENI had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ENI will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 20,127 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

