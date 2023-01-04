Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Evercore ISI

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENOV. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Enovis from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

NYSE ENOV opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. Enovis has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $142.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 113.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.99.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Enovis had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $383.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.75 million. Research analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Enovis news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,764.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,679,838.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $75,567.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,764.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Enovis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Enovis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Enovis by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Enovis by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enovis by 3.5% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

