Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Entegris Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $141.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average is $86.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Entegris by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,314,000 after purchasing an additional 91,711 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Entegris by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Entegris by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 242,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,190 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

