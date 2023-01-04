Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $119.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $135.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ETR. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.19.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR opened at $109.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.02.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. Analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Entergy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,925,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Entergy by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

