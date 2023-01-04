Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSE:EGLX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77. Approximately 209,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 487,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGLX has been the subject of several research reports. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Enthusiast Gaming to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Enthusiast Gaming Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

