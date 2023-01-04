Enviva Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,085 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 521% compared to the typical daily volume of 497 put options.

Enviva Price Performance

Shares of EVA opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Enviva has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $91.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.85.

Enviva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Enviva news, VP Edward Royal Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.92 per share, with a total value of $155,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 265,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,781,489.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Edward Royal Smith bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.92 per share, with a total value of $155,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 265,437 shares in the company, valued at $13,781,489.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.69 per share, for a total transaction of $10,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,412,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,349,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 551,563 shares of company stock valued at $28,884,989. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Enviva by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Enviva by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enviva by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Enviva by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enviva by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

