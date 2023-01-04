EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Cut to $153.00 by Analysts at Barclays

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.27.

EOG Resources Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of EOG opened at $124.45 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $91.65 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.08.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

