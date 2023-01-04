Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) vs. Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND) Financial Analysis

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) and Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Tailwind Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises -1,109.86% -2,650.45% -153.15% Tailwind Acquisition N/A -57.58% 4.70%

Volatility and Risk

Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tailwind Acquisition has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

29.0% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eos Energy Enterprises and Tailwind Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tailwind Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Tailwind Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Tailwind Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $4.60 million 21.91 -$124.22 million ($3.55) -0.38 Tailwind Acquisition N/A N/A $17.79 million N/A N/A

Tailwind Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About Tailwind Acquisition

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Tailwind Sponsor LLC.

