EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $418.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

NYSE EPAM opened at $331.42 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $646.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 41.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

