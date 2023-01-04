Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,977 shares of company stock valued at $57,828,366. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Loop Capital raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $138.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.64, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.74 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

