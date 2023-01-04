Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $79.33.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

