Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 334 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,021,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,800,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,269,000 after acquiring an additional 72,704 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

